The Internet Hates McDonald's New Uniforms

By Jillian Kramer Posted April 24, 2017

They were created by celebrity designers.

McDonald's is getting a makeover. The changes aren't coming to the fast food chain's menu—they're coming to the brand's uniforms. And, as Refinery 29 reports, people are decidedly not lovin' the new looks. In fact, the Internet pretty much hates them.

Celebrity designers Bindu Rivas and Waraire Boswell—who have dressed everyone from Will Smith to Ryan Gosling—created the new looks, utilitarian black and gray garb that ranges from collared polo shirts to T-shirts and long-sleeved looks. But the big names behind the outfits don't seem to be enough to impress many people.

Fortune reports that McDonald's conducted an internal survey that found about 70 percent of employees dig the new duds, but that leaves a full 30 percent that don't—and the Internet certainly sways in that direction, too. Twitter users have likened the new looks as appropriate for a "dystopian universe," like Star Wars' Death Star or on the (unwilling) contestants in the arenas of the Hunger Games.

Despite the backlash, McDonald's seems proud of the uniforms. "Our new collections focus on comfort, fit, functionality and contemporary professionalism, delivering a uniform that crew and managers will feel comfortable to work in and proud to wear," Jez Langhorn, McDonald's senior director of HR, said in a press release.

This is the first time the company has tapped celebrity designers to create a new look for its employees, the press release says. Boswell, quoted in the press release, said he was inspired to create the new look based on his own experience as a one-time McDonald's employee. "I understand the design and functionality needs of the next generation of McDonald's uniforms, and I was personally inspired to design a look and feel that gives restaurant employees a greater level of confidence," he said.

In fact, McDonald's says the uniforms are so stylish and comfortable that they expect employees to wear them from work straight to a "social environment." In case you missed it, the Internet seriously disagrees. One Twitter user wrote, "McDonald's uniforms have a distinct labor camp vibe."

Ouch.

The new uniforms will roll out in 14,000 restaurants—and on 850,000 employees—across the country sometime this month.

