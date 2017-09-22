The Internet Gave Chrissy Teigen the Best Food Day Ever

Chrissy Teigen got some unexpected food from unexpected places yesterday thanks to the internet, where we also got to watch the saga unfold in real time.

On the savory side, the model, TV host, and cookbook author needed some steak sauce—or more accurately, a lot of it—for a ribeye steak, and used Postmates to order some A1 Sauce from SoCal grocery store chain Ralphs, with the quantity set to 5. The "problem," depending on your taste, was that she also added a comment asking for "5 bottles."

While Teigen had no idea what was coming in the 40-55 minute delivery time, her husband John Legend experienced some confusing foreshadowing while on tour in Europe, waking up to a text apologizing that "there were only 24 in stock."

WHY IS YOUR NUMBER THE ONLY NUMBER ON OUR ACCOUNT YOU AREN'T EVEN IN AMERICA https://t.co/rpI8wCiV31 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

When the order arrived, Teigen shared, she learned a new lesson in Postmates math: "apparently if u put in "5" under quantity on Postmates AND say "5 bottles!" in the description, they...get you 25."

apparently if u put in "5" under quantity on Postmates AND say "5 bottles!" in the description, they...get you 25. I thought FIVE was a lot pic.twitter.com/ASW44SBQOH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

At least some of the five bags of five bottles of A1 (minus that one bottle) presumably ended up on the smoke-alarm triggering steak she made.

Finishing the night with a ribeye and a house fire pic.twitter.com/z4DFZYdeIg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

Earlier that day, as Food & Wine chronicled, Tiegen lit up Twitter with a request for six brown bananas, which she needed for banana bread. In return, her assistant would deliver a signed copy of her cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat, a Becca palette, and, of course, John Legend's underwear.

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

After an hour of searching, user @bymeg offered five, and soon, the exchange was made.

But once she started baking, Teigen realized five wasn't enough, and quickly followed up with another follower, @onairjake, who gave her two more (and got what looks like the same cookbook/makeup/R&B-star's-underwear bounty in return).

one of the cutest things I've ever seen @onairjake pic.twitter.com/5YxPXsnPNK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

Finally ready to bake, she realized that the banana bread had become bigger than any one person.

this is no longer my banana bread. this is *our* banana bread. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

So she filmed the baking process from start to finish, achieving communally-sourced banana bread that looks more than worth the effort.