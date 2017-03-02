Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Instagram Is Obsessed with Symmetry

Food & Wine: Symmetrical Foods

© Alexander Spatari / Getty Images
By Morgan Goldberg Posted March 02, 2017

But are these tablescapes really symmetrical?

Related

Scrolling through your Instagram feed, you may have noticed an influx of well-organized tablescapes tagged with #symmetry or #symmetrybreakfast. For that, you can thank or blame @symmetrybreakfast, aka cookbook author Michael Zee, who has inspired countless iPhone photographers to arrange their meals symmetrically—or, at least, try.

As beautiful as these photos may be, we think the Instagram community needs a little lesson on the definition of symmetry. In order to be symmetrical, one half must be a true reflection of the other half. We know we're being particular, but have you ever come across two mirror-image bagels? For this reason, we will suggest replacement hashtags: #thingsorganizedVERYneatly, #beautifullyarrangedfood and #nearlysymmetrical could all do the job.

brightcove-video:5327144348001

Now that we've picked this issue to the bone, please feast your eyes on these gorgeous photos of sort-of-symmetrically arranged food.

From the catalyst himself, two plates of beautiful onion paratha.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQXywLnhKbC/?taken-by=symmetrybreakfast&hl=en

So well-arranged.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRAeKQ8g9dt/

This definitely makes us crave noodles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQugckTjJgn/

VERY neatly organized.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQu1qbkDeXC/

Quite pleasing to the eye.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQYGrH9Ae4n/

Symmetrical morning 🙌🏼 #daily #shengkeng #symmetrybreakfast #iittala

A post shared by @wesleyyeah on

Even she admits it's *almost* symmetrical.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPzXv5GFWRK/?tagged=symmetrybreakfast

Save some for us!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPkNKkXA9sh/?tagged=symmetrybreakfast

Channeling @symmetrybreakfast 😄 Hi Michael 👋 👋 👋 #symmetrybreakfast #kakiangbakery #ubud #bali

A post shared by sasti puntodewo (@shizuoka) on

 

Previous
A Completely Reinvented Pizza Box Ensures Your Pie Won't Get Soggy
Next
AB InBev's Craft Brewery Binge Heads To China
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.