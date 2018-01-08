This Instagram Account Is Capturing the Locations of Famous Hollywood Food Scenes

TV and film have a rich food history, and one Instagrammer is letting you get closer to it with his photo collection.

Year after year you can count on the Golden Globes to give you an inside look at how A-listers tastily celebrate their year of work. Some studios have even gone out of their way to get you behind the scenes (and in front of scrumptious spreads) of popular properties like the Harry Potter franchise. And while it might not always be obvious, food is used and seen rather regularly in films, as fodder for a joke, a fitting set piece, or in rare instances, or as the subject of a wild craft services incident.

Food’s relationship to the moving image is undeniable, but one Instagram user is offering a different way to appreciate that longstanding food film history. Steve Peterson (@hollywood_irl) has amassed nearly 250 photos of various Hollywood filming locations, capturing places both real and re-done from Hawaii to California movie lots. According to a post on Reddit, his trips started around three years ago while visiting the main shooting location for ABC’s mystery drama Lost. Since then, he’s traveled across land and sea to visit the real-life places that help bring some of our most memorable movie and TV scenes to life.

That’s included several iconic eateries from award-winning films like Silver Linings Playbook, La La Land, and Forest Gump, as well as popular TV shows Twin Peaks and Lost. David Lynch fans may recognize the Double R Diner and Pink’s Hot Dogs (which appears in Mulholland Drive) and comic book movie lovers might appreciate seeing Randy’s Doughnuts from the Robert Downey Jr. starrer Iron Man 2. Peterson revealed his process for visiting and capturing these locations, which begins with movies or shows of personal interest and then some heavy use of Google to ensure all the locations are accessible to the public and still reminiscent of their screen incarnations. He then plots a course using Google Maps so he’s “not driving in circles,” throws his research in a spreadsheet and marks up screenshots so his own photo will match angle-for-angle.

You can view his entire series of side-by-sides on his Instagram.