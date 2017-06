Ina Garten Decorating a Flag Cake is Downright Mesmerizing

Sure, flag cakes are far from a new phenomenon. They’ve been around for years now; in fact, for many Americans, they’ve become a veritable Fourth of July tradition. Whether they’re made with a base of mix cake or they’re whipped up entirely from scratch, they’re about to be everywhere—on our camera rolls, on our Instagram feed, and on dessert tables left and right as America celebrates its independence. In fact, we’d be pretty disappointed if the berry-studded dessert didn’t make an appearance at some point during the patriotic holiday weekend.

Still, as omnipresent as they are, you have to admit that this video makes them seem new and exciting again. Leave it to Ina Garten.

For years, Garten sold the berries-and-cream topped sheet cake in her Hamptons shop on the Fourth. When the store closed, fans were glad to have the recipe printed in her Barefoot Contessa Family Style book back in 2002.