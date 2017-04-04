Would You Have Your Wedding Reception at In-N-Out Burger?

I don’t think I’ve ever written about In-N-Out without prepending the name with “cult favorite.” For nearly 70 years, the Southern California-based fast food burger chain has done an incredible job satiating its loyal fan base. Over the weekend, a story broke the not only shows just how dedicated its customers are, but also why the chain is so beloved: A newly married couple in California went straight from their ceremony, along with their entire wedding party, to a nearby In-N-Out location to hold their wedding reception – and though the Los Angeles media came out to cover the event, no one at the burger joint, which appeared to still be open to the public, even batted an eye.

According to KTLA, who was apparently tipped off to the event (yes, a wedding reception at an In-N-Out is a newsworthy event in Southern California), caught the newlyweds, Juan Pablo Cervantes and Vanessa Cervantes, as they arrived on the scene, and even grilled the giggling couple on why they chose fast food for celebrating their big day. “I’m currently stationed in New Mexico and there’s no In-N-Outs over there,” explained Juan, who serves in the US Air Force. “And I’ve been gone for a while, and we really like In-N-Out. That’s why. That’s the only reason. There’s no endorsements going on.” KTLA says that originally Vanessa tossed out the idea of going to In-N-Out as a joke, but apparently guests of the wedding we’re completely down with going the burger and fries route.

https://twitter.com/KTLA/status/848144181352701952 Newlywed Couple Holds Wedding Reception at In-N-Out in San Gabriel Valley https://t.co/Pp72IdVHUE pic.twitter.com/6h1rMBfkT6 — KTLA (@KTLA) April 1, 2017

As for the couple themselves, the bride went with a Double-Double with no onions while the groom got a Double-Double as well as “animal-style” fries. As for the other guests, no word on whether or not this was a cash reception. I’d assume someone probably threw down a tab, though at the same time, as soon as you say “free In-N-Out,” things can certainly get out of hand.

The City of Industry In-N-Out location that hosted the wedding reception told KTLA it was the first time such an event had been held at the restaurant. Though now that this story has gotten out, it probably won’t be the last. Let’s just hope you never get stuck in line behind them.