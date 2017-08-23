This In-Flight Meal Might Help Beat Jet Lag

Professor Charles Spence, who specializes in experimental psychology at Oxford University, thinks he may have found the foods that are the answer to your jet lag woes. In fact, he invented an entire in-flight meal that he thinks might even help nervous flyers find peace of mind.

According to the Telegraph, Spence created a menu of airplane food specifically to target flight jitters, boost the immune system, and soothe the stomach. And it doesn’t sound like your standard, barely edible airplane food either: The menu includes items like licorice ice cream, green tea, lavender and mochi rice cakes, and incorporates Echinacea to strengthen your immune system, as well an herbal tea that supposedly fights bloating. The menu is currently being tested out on Monarch airlines flights from Luton to Naples, Gibraltar, and Malaga.

Though some people may be turned off by black ice cream, Spence says it may have a surprising side effect.

“The black color is certainly counter-intuitive – most passengers think of white or pale colors with the ice cream. This may also help to distract passengers from their chaotic journey whilst also surprising them and playing into childlike nostalgia,” he told the Telegraph.

Thirty minutes into the flight, passengers are supposed to be served an herbal tea made with chamomile, fennel seed, and kelp, accompanied by a seaweed biscuit, which helps flyers feel less bloated by aiding digestion. The seaweed also contains umami flavor, which Spence says is essential in food that airline passengers will actually enjoy (umami flavor is also a characteristic of tomato juice, one of the most popular drink orders on flights).

Right before disembarking from the flight, passengers are treated to a “caramelized nut bar coated in umami rich mushroom and tomato powder” that is supposed to re-energize them before they go on their way.

Monarch is calling the new meal plan their “Mood Food” box. Although there isn’t yet a plan for other airlines to adopt the new meals, at least now you know which foods just might help you banish jet-lag and stay energetic and alert on the way to your next vacation.