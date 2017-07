Importer Smuggles Mexican Cheese to Pay off Personal Debts

A new lawsuit alleges that a “rogue importer” stole $68,000 of "artisan, aged specialty cheese imported from Mexico" from a Wheaton, Illinois company called Food Brands, in order to pay his personal debts, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

The lawsuit says that the importer teamed up with another company, called Queso Finos Mexicanos, his former employee, to redirect a shipment of the San Miguel brand cheese from their original delivery address at South Lockwood Ave in Chicago. The fifteen pallets of stolen cheeses ended up at Queso Finos’ headquarters in Alsip, Illinois.

Foods Brands claims they have the exclusive rights to sell the San Miguel brand cheese.