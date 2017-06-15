IKEA's Bakeable Parchment Paper Recipe Posters Are Brilliant

IKEA is famous for its inexpensive, modern furniture—and its Swedish meatballs, of course—but it's just as well known for its aggravating assembly instructions. (If you want to test the strength of your relationship, buy a dresser and get down and dirty with a hex wrench together.) But the company recently released illustrated recipes that are, basically, the easiest things on earth to follow—and bonus: the dishes appear delicious, too.

With the help of Toronto-based marketing company Leo Burnett, IKEA came up with Cook This Page, a collection of recipes printed on parchment paper. (Genius, right?) Each individual sheet contains a recipe and images of exactly where each ingredient should be placed before the paper is wrapped up and baked.

"When it comes to cooking, most people are hesitant to break from routine," a video unveiling the collection reveals. "They find new recipes and foods to be intimidating. IKEA wanted to show people that getting creative can be deliciously simple."

The company is calling its recipes "fill-in-the-blank" instructions, referring to the fact that all you have to do is lay out your ingredients where they're marked on the page. (The drawings are to-size, the company says, and printed with food-safe ink.) Each of the four recipes is is meant to be placed in the oven and ready to serve when they come out.

Of course, each recipe uses an IKEA ingredient, such as its Swedish meatballs or the frozen salmon available in its grocery section. In the video, meals include a red-sauce ravioli with meatballs, salmon with fresh lemon and herbs, and shrimp with tomatoes, olives, and a healthy—or unhealthy, depending on your outlook—hunk of butter.

The chain rolled out its new recipe sheets at a recent IKEA Kitchen Event in Canada. It's unclear whether the posters will be coming to the U.S., or anywhere else, for that matter, but we can't help but hope this genius idea catches on, and soon. The best part? There won't be any weird spare wooden pegs leftover either. What are you supposed to do with those things?