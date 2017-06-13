Ikea Might Be Selling Its Furniture On Amazon Soon

Ikea: Can't live with it, can't live without it.

Don't get us wrong: The Swedish furniture chain has some awesome pieces and they've made our homes and apartments look a whole lot less threadbare for a reasonable price. But lugging those gigantic packages off the shelves at the warehouse is a serious, not-so-gratifying struggle—and we won't even discuss the whole putting-the-furniture-together thing.

Now, those days—the days of planning a workout regimen just so you could make it through your Ikea shopping trip—just might be over. Reuters has reported that Ikea is set to begin selling its products on outsourced sites in 2018. The best part? Amazon might be one of those sites.

"The move means IKEA's [IKEA.UL] customers may soon be able to buy its flat-pack furniture and other home furnishings through the likes of Amazon, which has said it plans to venture into furniture, or Chinese rival Alibaba," the news outlet reported.

This is huge. Imagine a world in which you and your significant other wouldn't have to lug Ikea furniture home together. Think of the relationships that could be saved.

Of course, Ikea has sold their items online for a long time, so you may be wondering why this is such a big deal. The fact of the matter is, they've never before sold their wares on more popular sites like Amazon that would allow faster shipping (perhaps even Prime participation) and a wider range of customers. Home delivery of Ikea products from its stores has also been a relatively costly affair.

Still, Amazon is not confirmed as a vendor just yet, and no contracts have been signed. "I leave unsaid on which (platforms), but we will test and pilot, to see 'what does this mean, what does digital shopping look like in future and what do digital shopping centres mean?'," said Inter IKEA Group Chief Executive Torbjorn Loof.

But, well, it appears there are already some Ikea items selling on Amazon, so maybe the move is already in the works. Then again, this could be the Girl Scout Cookie scandal all over again.

Regardless, we really only have one question: Will the meatballs be available on Amazon, too?