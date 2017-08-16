Ikea Will Host a Crayfish Buffet to Celebrate the End of Summer

Yes, IKEA does make almost universally–acknowledged decent quality, inexpensive Swedish furniture. Nearly everyone has a piece of IKEA furniture in their home at this point. But the company has another, more under-the-radar signature, too: its food. IKEA's cafeteria has garnered enough of a following that executives considered opening stand alone restaurants at one time. Now that summer is drawing to a close, the chain wants to celebrate with a whole bunch of crustaceans.

Taking inspiration from a Swedish tradition that marks the end of the summer and the opening of crayfish fishing season, IKEA will be hosting the Swedish Crayfish Party—so that IKEA-obsessed customers everywhere can experience the custom for themselves. The menu will, of course, feature a crayfish buffet, as well as an assortment of other Swedish delicacies, including deviled eggs, gravad lax (raw salmon cured in salt), and for the die-hard fans, the furniture store’s famous meatballs.

Here’s the entire the IKEA Crayfish Party menu:

Crayfish

Deviled Eggs

Swedish Cucumber Salad

Pasta Primavera Salad

Potato Salad

Gravad Lax with Mustard Dill Sauce

Swedish Cheeses

Swedish Meatballs with Lingonberry Jam

Mashed Potatoes or Boiled Dilled Potatoes

Macaroni and Cheese

Corn Cobbett’s

Assorted Swedish Desserts

The giant, all-you-can-eat feast will be taking place on September 15th at participating stores (just go to their website and enter your zip code to find out if a location near you will be hosting the buffet). Tickets are available for $18.99 per person and $4.99 for kids 12 and under, with a discount for IKEA Family members.

“We invite everyone to celebrate this tradition and share a piece of our Swedish heritage over a delicious meal," Patricia Meumann, IKEA Food Manager, said in a statement.

No, we're not accustomed to dining on shellfish at a furniture store either, but it's IKEA so we'll just embrace it.