Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Ikea is Considering Opening Stand-Alone Restaurants

Food & Wine: Ikea stand alone restaurant

© EMMANUEL DUNAND / Staff/Getty Images 
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted April 17, 2017

For your meatball fix.

Ikea is notorious for a few things: It’s maze-like stores that break up couples. It’s difficult-to-assemble but reliably inexpensive furniture. And of course, it’s Swedish meatballs

brightcove-video:5378226497001

The massive furniture store wants to capitalize on the popularity of its in-house cafeteria with stand alone restaurants, according to a new report from Fast Company magazine. They found that in 2016, the company served 650 million people and sold $1.8 billion in food alone. That year, 30 percent of cusomters came to Ikea just to eat. If you’re surprised, remember that at Ikea you can feed your entire family for around $20. 

Related

“We’ve always called the meatballs ‘the best sofa-seller,’” Gerd Diewald, who runs Ikea’s food operations in the U.S, told Fast Company. “Because it’s hard to do business with hungry customers.”

Ikea has recently upgraded it’s food offerings, in response to how popular their cafeteria has turned out to be: There’s now chicken and vegan meatballs, and separate cafeterias depending the experience a shopper is looking for, including kid’s play areas, a quieter spot for those who want to relax with a coffee, and long communal tables. In addition to their signature furniture, most stores also contain the Ikea Swedish Food Market, where adventurous customers can take home their favorite foreign snacks. 

The company has already tested out pop-up restaurants in London, Oslo, and Paris.

For now, stand-alone restaurants are just a glimmer of an idea in the minds of Ikea executives. There’s no word on when or where Ikea might be opening such an establishment. But of Ikea did not decide to expand it’s empire, there’s no doubt a café that replicated the atmosphere of it’s furniture stores would be popular.  

“I firmly believe there is potential. I hope in a few years our customers will be saying, ‘Ikea is a great place to eat," said Michael La Cour, Ikea Food’s managing director "And, by the way, they also sell some furniture.” 

Previous
Ketchup Chips May Be On Their Way To the United States (Or Already Here!)
Next
Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccinos Are Officially Real
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.