IHOP Is Selling a Christmas Sweater for a Great Cause

Few things make the cold, unforgiving winter feel a bit cozier than a nice, warm knit sweater. But among those few things, you’d probably have to include a stack of fluffy pancakes. So when you combine the two, you’ve definitely got your holiday comfort on lock. But IHOP is going a step further by offering a pancake-themed sweater that also taps into the spirit of giving this season.

The pancake house is selling a limited number of sweaters starting today, which sport a quaint little IHOP set inside of a snow globe, the base of which is, yes, a stack of pancakes. Inside the globe, bacon, pancakes, eggs, and toast rain down like snowflakes. The blue sweater with red and white details may have a little bit of patriotic flair to it, and that’s intentional. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of these sweaters will benefit the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, “an organization that provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.”

Courtesy of IHOP Restaurants

The sweaters are currently for sale as of 10 a.m. ET on Ebay, where they’re going for $75 a piece. As of this writing, nearly three dozen had already been claimed. The shipping also guarantees free delivery in one to four days, so you’re sure to have this festive jumper to enjoy by Christmas. The undisclosed amount of sweaters will be for sale until supplies run out.

It's not the first time IHOP has supported this organization. Back in November, IHOP also hosted a dine-in donation drive at its restaurants in honor of Veterans Day.

Food and fashion are certainly having a moment. Other restaurants like Taco Bell, KFC, and McDonald's have recently delved into the wearable market. And, of course, there are plenty of food-themed ugly sweaters and accessories for any festive fete.