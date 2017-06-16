Iced Cup Noodles Are Here Just in Time for Summer

You know the old formula for good summer food and drink: take something and ice it. It's how we ended up with iced coffee, frozen Snickers, frozen lemonade, Frosé and so many others. But this product really puts the formula to the test. Now, in Japan, you can buy yourself a Cup Noodle Somen, a just-add-water instant lunch with a lighter, more refreshing taste, designed for you to put ice cubes in.

The Cup Noodle Somen will go on sale in Japan on June 19th, selling for 180 yen (about $1.60 in U.S. dollars). The flavor will be Sea Bream and Yuzu (that's one flavor, not two), which RocketNews24 describes as a fish broth flavored with chicken, kelp, and the citrus fruit yuzu. As far as the toppings, it'll have fish meat, egg, onion, and some cute flower-shaped pieces of fish paste.

The package is super gorgeous. It's printed with the image of one of Hokusai Katsuhika's famous 36 Views of Mount Fuji: number 18, the Shore of Tago Bay, Ejiri at Tokaido. It's a nice juxtaposition, the same country that created many of the most influential artworks of all time is also capable of inventing an instant noodle that you put ice in. (Then again, who are we to say a cup of frosty noodles isn't art?)

If you're a fan of surprising variations on Cup Noodle, you may also want to check out last year's luxury Cup Noodles, which included the "Luxury Thickness Shark Fin Soup Flavor" and the "Luxury Broth Softshell Turtle Soup Flavor." Or, if you're more about the Cup Noodle aesthetic than the noodles themselves, you could always just deck your house out in Cup Noodle candles.

Or maybe you're just into the whole cold soups thing, in which case we've totally got you covered.