This Country's Ice Cream Sales Are Outpacing the Rest of the World

You might be shocked to hear this since ice cream is so universally beloved, but sales of the frozen dessert are down in the United States and the United Kingdom. Asia is actually the leading market for ice cream at the moment, and it’s India that had the fastest growing ice cream sales in the world in 2016, according to new research from Mintel.

Their Ice Cream Global Annual Review 2017 reports that India sold 334.4 million liters of cream in 2016, growing at a rate of 13 percent annually.

“Increasing disposable incomes in India have made (ice cream) a more affordable treat for consumers,” Ranjana Sundaresan, global senior analyst at Mintel, explained in an email to Quartz. “It is no longer seen as (just) a treat for kids, and adults are now looking at ice cream as a snacking option.”