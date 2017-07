A New Beer Might Actually Quench Your Thirst

When it comes to thirst-quenching drinks, beer probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. After a 5K, at least, you’re probably more likely to reach for a water or a Gatorade.

But that might change soon—at least if the owners of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery have anything to say about it.

The Delaware based company aptly dubbed one of their most recent brews “SeaQuench Ale.” It’s a sour-tasting, low-alcohol beer with added sea salt, and it totals in at 140 calories less than a full-bodied IPA (which typically has about 400 calories). Its ingredients include potassium-rich barley strains and sea salts chosen in conjunction with the National Aquarium in Baltimore, which contain calcium, chloride, magnesium, potassium and sodium. It’s also got imported black limes and lime juice. And if that list doesn’t already make it abundantly clear, according to USA Today, it’s “the result of more than two years of research.”