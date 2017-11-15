A California Hotel Is Offering a ‘Snowy’ Upgrade for Game of Thrones Fans

Winter is coming to this Huntington Beach hotel, courtesy of an exclusive winter season-inspired Game of Thrones upgrade.

Offering guests themed hotel stays is on the rise—from Stranger Things to honeybees packages. One California hotel is getting in on this by offering a seasonal spin on a popular character from one of television's most popular shows. If you're a fan of HBO's Game of Thrones and your winter vacation plans see you heading to the West Coast, the Kimpton Shorebreak Hotel is offering you an exclusive upgrade to make your stay one-of-a-kind.

For guests booking anytime between now and February, you'll be able to use a special rate code that will unlock a "snowy" experience. As you make your reservation, request the "Winter Is Coming" package to access the complimentary Jon Snow-themed treats and drinks from the hotel's recently revamped beachside restaurant, Pacific Hideaway. That includes the "Let It Jon Snow" cocktail and Dragon Egg cookies.

Courtesy of Pacific Hideaway

The cocktail features Dewar's scotch, Monkey Shoulder blended scotch, Giffard banana and coconut Thai tea, served inside a skull glass with a cinnamon and nutmeg rim. You'll receive the drink on a fake iceberg with fire and skulls, and if you're lucky, you may even catch the restaurant's lead bartender dressed as Jon Snow--giant black coat and all. Meanwhile, the sweet, sugar cookie dragon eggs can be found in guests rooms upon their arrival.

Stay rates start at $229 a night and guests will receive two complimentary cocktails (along with their sugar cookies) per package. Those interested in indulging their inner GoT-geek during can simply use the SP2 code when booking online, or mention the Winter is Coming package when booking over the phone.