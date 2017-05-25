Hungry Bear Tries to Break into Doughnut Delivery Car

A bear with a sweet tooth is a force to be reckoned with, as proven by a curious incident that went down yesterday in Colorado.

According to the New York Post, Moose Watch Cafe owner Kim Robertson woke up on Monday morning to find that the bumper to her car was missing.

At first she and her husband assumed that some careless driver had rammed into their mangled vehicle. Then they saw the claw marks.

Roberston, who makes doughnuts at her cafe, says that her car, which she uses to make deliveries, "constantly smells like a rolling bakery." The sweet fragrance of fresh pastries must have lured the hungry bear to her driveway, like "Winnie the Pooh with honey."

Unfortunately for our enterprising bear, there were no doughnuts in the car at the time of the attempted robbery, though Robertson had left a couple of her aprons in the backseat, probably not expecting any wild animals to come tromping down her driveway in the middle of the night.

The bear must have really wanted those doughnuts: After ripping off the bumper of the car, he started clawing away at the insulation in the trunk to root out any possible treats.

A police officer who came to the scene said the scent as so potent, he could still smell it while standing beside the damaged vehicle the following day.

Apparently bears wander into Robertson's ski-town, Steamboat Springs, regularly, so it wasn't such a big surprise to find out that one had arrived at her door looking for fresh baked goods. In honor of her new super-fan, she'll now be offering bear claws at Moose Watch.

Obviously, the bear scampered off -- probably to go in search of cupcakes and coffee -- when it realized there were no sweet treats to be had, but if you're in the area probably best to lock your bakery doors and shut off your ovens, until we know he's retreated safely back to his den.