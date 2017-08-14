Hugh Acheson To Open 'Achie’s' in Atlanta

Food & Wine Best New Chef alum Hugh Acheson has announced he will open his eighth restaurant in early 2018. The eatery will be Acheson’s third concept to find a home at the Omni Hotel at the Battery in Atlanta and will be called Achie’s. The chef is also behind the hotel’s First & Third Hot Dog and Sausage Shack as well as the upcoming Punch Bowl Social at the Battery set to open later this year.

The hotel’s location near Suntrust Park, the city’s baseball stadium and home to the Atlanta Braves, is convenient for Acheson, a self-proclaimed fan of the sport. Not surprisingly the menu will feature what the chef does best, a neo riff on classic Southern cuisine. Coffee, another favorite of Acheson’s, will also be a feature of the new menu, and breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served, reports Atlanta Georgia News.

In the morning you can expect classics like buttermilk biscuits, omelets, and Benton’s bacon. At midday, you’ll likely find small plates and hearty fare. Think country paté and hangar steak. However, lighter eaters and vegetarians alike will be accommodated as well, with veggie dishes such as edamame salsa verde, quinoa fritters, and Southern staple collard greens.

Come dinner time Acheson will serve flounder crudo topped with pickled chiles, and of course, shrimp & grits. There will be spatchcocked chicken with lemon gravy, poached salmon served alongside whipped celery root, and a pork chop with thyme and apple butter.

Acheson is a busy guy. With jaunts to Europe and two Omni concepts set to open we almost can’t keep up.

If you can’t wait for Achie’s, and happen to be in the ATL, check out Hugh’s nine favorite spots. Or make his ultimate summer salad and his best ever roast chicken at home. We know what we’re having for dinner.