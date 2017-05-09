Search form
How to Upload Food Photos to Instagram Directly From Your Computer

Food & Wine: How to Upload Food Photos to Instagram Directly From Your Computer
Instagram in a mobile browser window Food & Wine
By Danica Lo Posted May 09, 2017

Instagram just changed the game and Chrome browser users can easily upload photos from a computer.

It's been a long time coming, but Instagram has finally enabled a feature that allows its users to upload photos directly from mobile and desktop web browsers—completely bypassing the app. It's super-easy—and a game-changer in growing the photo and video-sharing app's audience. Here's how to do it yourself.

brightcove-video:5360903104001

How to upload a photo to Instagram from your web browser:

1. Open Instagram.com and log in (or sign up).

2. On a mobile device, click the (+) sign at the bottom center of the browsing window and upload a photo to Instagram as you would if you were using the app.

3. On a desktop browser, if you are using Chrome on a Mac, type Command-Option-I to launch the developer window and then Command-Shift-M to surface the mobile version of the site—from here, you can click the camera icon in the bottom center of the page to upload from the desktop browser.

Here's what it should look like:

Food & Wine:
How to upload to Instagram from a desktop computer Food & Wine

And that's it! Have you tried uploading to Instagram directly from your computer or mobile web browser? Don't forget to follow Food & Wine on Instagram and tag us @foodandwine with your favorite food photos!

