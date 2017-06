This Is How Much a Case of Beer Costs in Every State

If you’re planning a barbecue or pool party this summer, chances are you will be stopping at the store for a case of beer. It’s one of those necessities of the season, difficult to avoid if you’re a party-goer or would-be generous host. But if you’ve ever wondered how much you’re paying for that 24-pack of beer that other people will inevitably end up drinking, leaving you perhaps one or two cold ones in the back of the fridge, you’ll want to see this graphic.

Courtesy of Simple Thrifty Living

Created by the folks at Simply Thrifty Living, the graphic lays out the average price of a 24-pack of beer in every state, and then breaks down the most and least expensive states to buy them.

Courtesy of Simple Thrifty Living

To calculate their average prices, Simply Thrifty Living looked at how much cases of 12-ounce beers cost at two national retailers, Total Wine and Walmart. Researchers pulled prices from ten stores in each state, each one from a different zip-code, to make sure they were getting a wide range of numbers.