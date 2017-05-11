How to Get a Year’s Supply of Avocado Toast for Free

At this point, the whole avocado toast frenzy has sort of topped out. I mean, we still love the stuff. We're just not, like, ooh-ing and aah-ing over it anymore. It's toast. It's breakfast. The end. Right?

Nope! It appears the world isn't actually ready to stop the avocado madness just yet—and in fact, the craze might just be crazier than ever. As evidenced by a satirical-looking (but very real!) advertisement by a real estate agency in Queensland, Australia that lures buyers with the promise of "free avocado on toast for a year," the stuff clearly isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"Sherwood 1-6 / 28 Bute Street," the comical—but, again, totally sincere—listing reads. "Includes free avocado on toast for a year. Affordable house alternative, these brand new 2 or 3 bedroom Townhomes, in blue ribbon Sherwood, are presented exceptionally offering a stunning level of inclusions, quality craftsmanship and chic design elements. We are including 12 months free avocado on toast once a weekend at your favorite café."

No, you don't need new glasses. What you just read, ladies and gentleman, is the real deal. Simply buy a property from Ray White Sherwood, and you'll be entitled to a free avocado toast slice every week for a year. You can choose from multiple local coffee shops, too, in case there's one particular toast that tickles your fancy.

Let's do the math here: That's 52 (!!!) pieces of toast. 52 avocados.

But wait: It gets better. If you're a couple buying the property, you get two free avocado toasts. TWO. Who knows what your life would look like 104 avocado toasts later? You and your avocado-loving significant other just might rule the world. At the very least, you'll rule Instagram.

We'll admit it: We're intrigued. Too bad the house in question is $600,000.