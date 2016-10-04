Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

How to Get From Sydney to Melbourne in Under an Hour

Food & Wine: Hyperloop One, Australia

© Hyperloop One
By Danica Lo Posted October 04, 2016

Pretty soon, it'll be faster to ride than fly.

Related

It's a small world after all—at least, it would be if Elon Musk had his way. In August 2013, the Tesla and SpaceX founder and our generation's outside-the-box entrepeneur publicly released Hyperloop blueprints for use by any interested parties. Fast forward three years, and Hyperloop One– a Los Angeles-based company– is thinking about bringing electric propulsion travel to Australia for testing.

"There's a clear long-term need for ultra-fast transport on the Australian east coast," the company's Vice President Alan James told the Australian. "Melbourne to Sydney is the third busiest air corridor in the world and we can give you Melbourne downtown to Sydney downtown in 55 minutes."

Currently, air travel between the two cities rings in at approximately 90 minutes—and that doesn't include transportation time to and from airports, security, check-in, and standing impatiently at baggage claim. Hyperloop technology will allow passengers and cargo to travel by electric propulsion "through a tube in a low-pressure environment," according to the company website.

"The autonomous vehicle levitates slightly above the track and glides at faster-than-airline speeds over long distances. We eliminate direct emissions, noise, delay, weather concerns, and pilot error."

Australia won't be the first test zone for Hyperloop One, which will build a fully operational model (at full scale) in the Nevada desert early next year. "This is not a '10 years away story,' this is not a 'five years away story,' and literally months from now the world will be able to touch, smell, and see an operational Hyperloop," says James.

Previous
Chef Travis Swikard's Guide to Autumn Squash
Next
Regular Coffee Consumption Could Help Prevent Dementia
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.