How to Carve a Pineapple for Halloween 2016

Gourds shmourds. Want to really freak people out this Halloween? Consider taking your knife skills to other fruits and vegetables—like pineapples. According to a cursory survey of the internet, pineapple carving for Halloween is officially a thing. Behold, pineapples with scary jack-o-lantern faces on the beach:

Here's a decorative tabletop pineapple-o-lantern:

And you can even light them up, just like a pumpkin!

Curious about carving a pineapple of your own this Halloween? Check out this handy how-to video right here:

As it turns out, pumpkins and pineapples aren't the only fruits and veggies you can carve up for the spooky season. Why not try watermelon?

In fact, back in the day, the first jack-o-lanterns were carved from turnips. Now that's truly scary.