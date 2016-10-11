Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

How to Carve a Pineapple for Halloween 2016

Food & Wine: Pineapple Carvings

© Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Danica Lo Posted October 11, 2016

If pumpkins aren't really your thing...

Related

Gourds shmourds. Want to really freak people out this Halloween? Consider taking your knife skills to other fruits and vegetables—like pineapples. According to a cursory survey of the internet, pineapple carving for Halloween is officially a thing. Behold, pineapples with scary jack-o-lantern faces on the beach:

Food & Wine:
@oliveirait

Here's a decorative tabletop pineapple-o-lantern:

Food & Wine:
@baking.bites

And you can even light them up, just like a pumpkin!

Food & Wine:
@lothewanderess

Curious about carving a pineapple of your own this Halloween? Check out this handy how-to video right here:

;

As it turns out, pumpkins and pineapples aren't the only fruits and veggies you can carve up for the spooky season. Why not try watermelon?

In fact, back in the day, the first jack-o-lanterns were carved from turnips. Now that's truly scary.

Previous
Revealed: The Secret 300-Year-Old Nanshan Noodle Recipe
Next
WikiLeaks Hack Reveals John Podesta's Secret to Creamy Risotto
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.