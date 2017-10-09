'Hot Cocoa' Cocoa Puffs and 'Cinnamon Vanilla' Lucky Charms Are Wintery Versions of Your Favorite Cereals

Since the explosive success of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes, which first debuted back in 2003, its felt like almost every brand out there has tried to capitalize on the winter seasonal market. Plenty of companies have opted for the simplest option—adding pumpkin spice to whatever wares they happen to be shilling—but occasionally, brands try to take a more thoughtful approach, like General Mills, which has introduced new winter-inspired versions of its classic Cocoa Puffs and Lucky Charms cereals.

In a surprisingly sensible seasonal tie-in, Cocoa Puffs is getting the limited edition winter incarnation "Hot Cocoa Cocoa Puffs." As anyone who's ever had Cocoa Puffs will recall, the chocolatey cereal already turns any milk added to the bowl into its own kind of chocolate milk. Hot Cocoa Cocoa Puffs have added marshmallows to give those chocolate-flavored milky remnants the feel of the classic winter beverage. Granted, seeing as Cocoa Puffs is a cold cereal, this new flavor isn't really able to capture the idea of hot cocoa, but nothing says you can't get your microwave involved.

Meanwhile, "Cinnamon Vanilla Lucky Charms," as that brand's new limited edition winter flavor is called, certainly isn't as obvious of a seasonal choice as General Mills' spin on Cocoa Puffs, but it takes a more tasteful approach to seasonality than simply swapping in pumpkin marshmallows and dumping pumpkin spice on everything. These new Lucky Charms feature a whole new arsenal of marshmallows, most notably, a top hat-wearing Frosty the Snowman. The cereal then gets a frosted with cinnamon, creating a bit of a Cinnamon Toast Crunch/Lucky Charms mashup.

The Instagram account for Junk Banter, which regularly covers these sorts of cereals, went so far as to state, "I think this has sleeper potential to be one of the best cereals ever (honestly) because Lucky Charms are already great, cinnamon cereals have a great track record, and the contrast between cinnamon and marshmallows is awesome."

In other General Mills news, Burger King has just announced another cereal-related milkshake creation: the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake. Though with a single shake reportedly containing 780 calories, you may need to skip breakfast to leave enough room in your daily diet to squeeze one of these in.