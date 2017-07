At-Home DNA Test Can Determine Your Food Sensitivities

You're probably familiar with at-home DNA testing. Several brands have emerged in recent years, allowing consumers to do everything from conduct paternity tests to check for devastating diseases—all without ever visiting your doctor's office. Now, a company wants to help you discover your food sensitivities so you'll know whether you really need to go gluten-free or if your favorite ice cream is causing you digestive discomfort.

EverlyWell, an at-home lab testing startup, offers a bevy of tests you can do at home with a simple prick of a your finger and a mail-in kit. But one of its newest offerings is its food sensitivity test—not to be confused with a food allergy test—which tests a person's sensitivity to 96 foods to see how well they digest gluten, dairy, and wheat.

The test isn't necessary for everyone. But if you've ever wondered whether you can eat gluten, for example, or if the belly bloat you experience after noshing on cheese is all in your head or a really bad reaction in your body, the test might be for you.