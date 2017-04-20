Hollywood Is Getting a Tim Burton-ed Out Bar

Remember last year, when a Tim Burton-themed bar came to New York? Well now, it's the West Coast's turn to have a Burton-ed out drinking experience. On May 20, Beetle House will open in Los Angeles. The bar will be filled with actors bringing Tim Burton's characters right to your table and with thematically appropriate (and questionably named) menu items like Edward Burgerhands.

The cocktail menu advertises drinks "custom made with poisons, potions, and elixirs." Cocktails include the Sweeney Todd-inspired "Fleet Street Martini", the "This Is Halloween!" which includes fireball and pumpkin liqueur, and the "Big Fish Bowl," which includes, among other things, Malibu rum, Blue Curacao liqueur, Nerds candy, and Swedish Fish.

The bar is the brainchild of Zach Neil, a man who seems to have found his calling in life, and that very specific calling is brining playful, '90s and '00s entertainment-themed bars to people around the world. In 2015, Neil brought a Will Ferrell-themed bar to New York called "Stay Classy New York," a bar that later popped up at LA's Chinese Theater. The bar boasted such menu options as the "Milk Was a Bad Choice" and the "Smelly Pirate Hooker." Neil also opened a George Costanza-themed bar in Fitzroy, Australia called "George's Bar," which included drinks like the "Marisa Tomei" and "The Summer of George."

Beetle House LA will be built inside Hollywood Boulevard's Prospect Theater, and will include tombstones, a mini, interactive version of Beetlejuice's town, and the music of bands like the Ramones and the Misfits. To check out the full menu and make reservation's, you can head to Beetle House's website.