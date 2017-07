Hodor is Back to "Hold" the Cash Registers at KFC

Many Game of Thrones fans still can't get last season's most heartbreaking scene out of their heads: Hodor, saving Bran from a battalion of wights, holds a wooden door shut—and is savagely shredded to death—as he repeats the phrase, "hold the door."

And with that scene, fans got the genesis of that sweet-but-simple-minded servant's name—and a conviction they would never see the character (or actor Kristian Nairn) again.

But KFC made sure it wasn't so. The fried-chicken chain released a new TV ad this week staring Nairn as a fast-food employee under siege, not from the walking dead but from a horde of hungry customers hell-bent on ordering chicken and fries for lunch.