Hodor is Back to "Hold" the Cash Registers at KFC

Many Game of Thrones fans still can't get last season's most heartbreaking scene out of their heads: Hodor, saving Bran from a battalion of wights, holds a wooden door shut—and is savagely shredded to death—as he repeats the phrase, "hold the door."

And with that scene, fans got the genesis of that sweet-but-simple-minded servant's name—and a conviction they would never see the character (or actor Kristian Nairn) again.

But KFC made sure it wasn't so. The fried-chicken chain released a new TV ad this week staring Nairn as a fast-food employee under siege, not from the walking dead but from a horde of hungry customers hell-bent on ordering chicken and fries for lunch.

At the start of the ad, Nairn—err, Hodor—watches a wall clock anxiously as it flips from 11:59 a.m. to noon, and a mob runs in, rushing to the register, shouting their orders for chicken and fries. The KFC uniform-clad Hodor turns from the register, overwhelmed by their cries for food, as he repeats over and over again, "chicken and fries, chicken and fries, chicken and fries" until the phrase starts to sound a lot more like "chicken and rice."

You can see the (proverbial) light bulb go off above Hodor's head as he repeats the phrase "chicken and rice" one more time, much more confidently. Then, KFC announces its newest pairing: chicken and rice—surprise!—the "same great chicken, just with rice instead of fries," according to the ad, which was released in the U.K. on Monday.

Game of Thrones fans are sure to love this ad, as it reprises a beloved character in a less emotional, much more satirical scene they can watch over and over again—sans tissues. Watch it enough times, however, and you just may need some napkins.