The Hershey's Latest 'Gold' Bar Is Not Made of Chocolate

That rare candy beast has been spotted in the wild: a Hershey's bar that isn't made of chocolate. The new Hershey's Gold Peanuts & Pretzels was reported by snack Instagrammer @thejunkfoodaisle, who tagged Hershey's official account, and says the new bar is "coming soon." Meanwhile, another snack site, Junk Banter, posted on their Instagram that yet another snack Instagrammer @candyhunting, "has learned these are due out in December," so the world of hidden Hersheys' sources would seem to be talking.

Coming Soon! Caramelized Creme Hershey's Gold Peanuts & Pretzels! #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Though the packaging depicted by the two Instagram accounts are slightly different, both say the bar will be made not from chocolate, but a "caramelized creme." The addition of, as Junk Banter describes it, "pretzels and peanuts jammed all up in there," makes the product unique among Hershey Bars, but it would actually become the only second non-chocolate option available.

The other? Cookies 'n' Creme. It's easy to forget, but, while Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme does contain chocolate elements in the form of its crumbled cookies, the bar itself is just creme. But by now, that flavor is an old standby—Hershey's Gold Peanuts & Pretzels bar is something a bit more unusual, and potentially a bit harder for Hershey's traditionalists to embrace.

It wouldn't be the first new bar the chocolate giant has tried over the 123 years since its founding in 1894. In recent years, Hershey's has made some more modern additions to its product line, like the Hershey's Air Delight in 2011, a bar aerated to create a lighter, more fluffy texture, but with milk chocolate flavor, the changes were mainly textural. A closer equivalent to Hershey's Gold Peanuts & Pretzels might be Hershey's Cookie Layer Crunch line, which was released last year and revamped the whole bar by incorporating a cookie bit core.

Even that line uses chocolate for the actual bar though, so whether the Hershey's Gold Peanuts & Pretzels will go for gold and become a Cookies 'n' Creme-esque fan favorite is something we're barred from knowing 'til the future.