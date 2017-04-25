Here's Where You Can Find Freebies On National Pretzel Day

If the onslaught of “unicorn food” has you feeling overwhelmed, never fear: You now have a reason to return to simpler times. Wednesday is National Pretzel Day, a 24-hour ode to the good, old-fashioned, plain-and-simple snack we all know and love.

And what better way to celebrate than with freebies galore? We’ve rounded up the best deals we could find from all over the country. Here are our favorites:

Auntie Anne’s

The best part of National Pretzel Day is that it clued us into the fact that Auntie Anne’s has an app devoted to all things pretzel. It’s called the My Pretzel Perks app, and if you download it before the end of tomorrow, you’ll be able to choose a pretzel in a flavor of your choice (Original or Cinnamon Sugar) and then redeem it at stores near you through April 30. Oh, and another reason to download the app: You’ll get a free pretzel on your birthday.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Ben’s is giving away one soft pretzel in exchange for a $1 donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. This feel-good promotion will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on National Pretzel Day at participating locations.

Philly Pretzel Factory

This place knows how to do National Pretzel Day Right. No downloading, no donating...just free pretzels galore. You can grab them at any participating location all day Wednesday. And if you happen to be one of the first 100 customers in the store, you’ll be eligible to win a free pretzel every single day in May.

Pretzelmaker

Soft pretzels are just 26 cents on Wednesday at Pretzelmaker, but you’ll have to make sure you’re at a participating location (here’s a list).

Cumberland Farms

To celebrate National Pretzel Day, the brand is offering customers one free fountain or frozen "Chill Zone" beverage with the purchase of any hot pretzel. Get them while they're hot from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at newly remodeled store locations (you can find a store locator here).

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Another easy freebie: Simply visit Wetzel’s anytime during the day on Wednesday and you can pick up a free pretzel. If you’re feeling particularly motivated, download the company’s app (so many pretzel apps!) and get yet another free pretzel, which you can pick up anytime from April 27 through May 1. PRETZELS FOR ALL!

Snyder’s of Hanover

Peanuts and crackerjack…and pretzels! Freebies from Snyder’s—specifically, bags of their Pretzel Pieces—will be given away at 8 ballparks throughout the country, including Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Fenway Park in Boston, Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Comerica Park in Detroit, Citi Field in New York, Chase Field in Phoenix, PNC Park in Pittsburgh, and Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Los Angeles.

None of these whet your palate? Celebrate at home with our handy pretzel-making guide.