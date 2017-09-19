What's On Red Lobster’s Secret Menu

Endless Shrimp is back at Red Lobster—with a twist. The weeks-long promotion lets guests eat as much shrimp as they want or are physically capable of, choosing from such preparations as Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Hand-Breaded Shrimp and this year’s new additions, Nashville Hot Shrimp and Mediterranean Shrimp. And, as part of this year’s promotion, in-the-know Endless Shrimp guests can order off a secret, limited-edition menu.

We’ve received intel from moles on the inside at Red Lobster (i.e. a spokesperson) that the items include the following: Cape Cod Kettle Chip-Crusted Shrimp, Panko-Crusted Red Shrimp, Coconut Bites, Popcorn Shrimp and Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Skewers. These “secret” items will be available during the Endless Shrimp promotion—meaning you can eat as much of them as you want—but only if you know to ask for them.

More exciting news about Endless Shrimp? The portions will be bigger this time around. (Not that portion size really matters when you can order unlimited portions, but maybe you'll feel better only ordering thirds instead of sevenths.)

"This year, Red Lobster is giving guests the most abundant and generous portions on their initial order, making it the best Endless Shrimp experience yet,” said Dustin Hilinski, the chain restaurant’s executive chef and director of culinary. “And, this year’s new flavors are really exciting. We’re giving our guests entirely new ways to enjoy shrimp, like our Nashville Hot Shrimp drizzled with honey, inspired by classic Nashville Hot chicken but with a Red Lobster twist—a perfect balance of sweet honey and spicy seasoning on crispy shrimp."

There’s no set end date for the Endless Shrimp promotion, a spokesperson tells me, though it will end at some point, presumably. There are only so many shrimp out there right? It’s a limited-time offer, so hurry; go eat your body weight in secret-menu shrimps before it’s too late.