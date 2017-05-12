Here Is What's Actually Inside Velveeta and Kraft Singles

For most people in this country, American cheese was staple of their childhood diet. Sandwiches could not go without its rubbery, bright yellow goodness. Peeling apart those thick Kraft singles was – and still is – an immensely pleasurable ritual in the kitchen. Most people probably always had doubts that Kraft cheese is actually real cheese, but if you've ever been curious about its true content look no further.

Michael Tunick, a research chemist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and author of the book Science of Cheese told Business Insider that Kraft Singles and Kraft Velveeta are actually ground-up mixtures of different types of old cheeses. The manufacturers throw these old cheese blends together, and then add an emulsifier (basically a glue) so that the mixture holds together and easily melts.

While the process is legal, the FDA requires that cheese blends are labeled differently on the packaging, so that consumers know what they are buying. For instance, you might see “pasteurized processed cheese spread" or "pasteurized processed cheese food,” on a package of Velveeta. You'd see the same thing on can of Cheez Whiz.

So there you have it: There is actually real cheese in your Kraft Singles, but it’s a blend of re-purposed older cheeses. Not exactly a naturally occurring dairy product, but somehow we don’t think that will stop you from it enjoying on your next grilled cheese sandwich.