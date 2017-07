Here Are the Food Colors Kids (and Adults) Find Least Appetizing

If your child refuses to eat broccoli or Brussels sprouts, don't take offense—your kid isn't insulting the way you prepared these healthful foods. Instead, your tiny tot is very likely turning his or her nose up at the vegetables' hue, a recent study shows.

According to the study—a survey of 2,000 adults and kids conducted by supplement firm Healthspan—about half of children say green grub is their least favorite. (You have to admit, green veggies—even staples such as sautéed green beans—can look pretty gross if overcooked.) In fact, about half of children will refuse to eat anything green.

That's because kids (about 40 percent of them) believe that a food's color affects its taste. So, if green is a "gross" color to them—and it clearly is—then anything from an avocado to a Granny Smith apple must also taste gross, they assume.