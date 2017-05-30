Here Are All the Places You Can Get Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

We hope you're ready, because there are only 3 days between you and a whole lot of free carbs.

That's because National Doughnut Day is just around the corner. It's typically celebrated on the first Friday in June, and while you might be rolling your eyes at the prospect of yet another made-up food holiday, this one's actually sort of official. Apparently, it was established all the way back in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army in order to honor women who gave doughnuts to soldiers during the First World War.

"Salvation Army 'Doughnut Girls' served along the front lines during WWI and WWII, giving soldiers free coffee and doughnuts," a blog post on the Chicago Salvation Army website reads. "In Chicagoland, The Salvation Army commemorates Donut Day by raising awareness and support for its services to those in need, including providing shelter, food, early childhood education, after-school programming, music education, alcohol and substance abuse rehabilitation and more."

That makes the day a whole lot better, doesn't it? The Salvation Army is just one of several places that'll be offering free food this Friday. Read on for all the listings.

Entenmann's

The beloved baked goods brand will be giving away "tens of thousands of donuts" this week, according to an emailed press release. They're hosting a National Doughnut Day celebration in Times Square this Friday, where fans will be able to taste doughnuts, participate in some as-yet-undisclosed "fun activities," and more. If you're not able to make it to New York, you can tune in on Facebook Live over on Entenmann's Facebook page. In addition, beginning May 17, consumers across the country can buy specially marked National Doughnut Day doughnut boxes and head to Entenmann's Facebook page in order to enter themselves into a "Win Free Doughnuts for a Year" sweepstakes. "For each entry, $1 will be donated to long-time charity partner Feeding America, up to $10,000," a spokesperson for the brand explained.

Dunkin' Donuts

Since America runs on Dunkin', it's no surprise that the national chain is pulling out all the stops for its National Doughnut Day promotion. "To celebrate National Donut Day and summer, Dunkin’ Donuts will offer a new Vanilla Cake Batter Donut, featuring a yeast shell with vanilla-flavored cake batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and topped with confetti sprinkles," reads a press release from the brand's headquarters. Um...yes, please. Of course, that's not all: On June 2, doughnut lovers can head to their local Dunkin' Donuts to pick up a free classic donut in a flavor of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.

Duck Donuts

On Friday, all Duck Donuts customers will be entitled to receive one free donut in a flavor of their choosing with any purchase. And all receipts printed on June 2 will come with a coupon touting a "Buy One Get One Free 1/2 Dozen" deal, which can be redeemed Monday through Wednesday until August 31. (Run, don't walk.) On the brand's Facebook page, they've started celebrating already with a "12 Days of Donuts" contest. One of the store's doughnuts is featured daily, and people can comment on the post to be entered to win a dozen doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme's keeping it simple this year: One free doughnut for everyone if you stop into a participating store this Friday. What kind of doughnut, you ask? "Any doughnut."

The Salvation Army

This year is the 100th anniversary of the debut of the "Donut Lassies," the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I, and Salvation Army shops around the country will be honoring their memory by giving away free doughnuts all day Friday. People who do stop in for a doughnut are encouraged to post photos of themselves with the hashtag #GivingIsSweet.

Underwest Doughnuts

New York's trendiest doughnut shop of the moment, Underwest Doughnuts, is offering their own sweet deal this Friday. First, they're unveiling a brand new doughnut flavor, the Caramel Corn Doughnut, which was described by a brand representative as a "corn cake donut with a caramel glaze, and topped with caramel popcorn." In addition, New Yorkers can stop by their Carwash location at 638 West 47th Street for a free mini sugared doughnut while suppliest last, or head to their Penn Station location at 2 Penn Plaza for a free mini glazed doughnut.

Can't stop by any of these generous retailers this Friday? Make your own instead.