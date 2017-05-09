Unsurprisingly, This Bar’s Inflatable “Border Wall” and “Drinking Green Cards” Didn’t Go Over Well

Not really the right time for this one

Before trying your hand at controversial “social commentary,” however well-intentioned you might be, you may want to get a second opinion. And a third.

That’s something the owner of Hennessey’s Tavern in Dana Point, California had to learn the hard way. The bar’s Cinco de Mayo promotion—which was, believe it or not, actually intended as a liberal-minded protest of sorts—included an inflatable “border wall,” and participants who were able to climb said wall were entitled to one free drink. Which they could redeem using a “drinking green card.”

*Scratches head.*

Hennessey’s went on to issue a statement on Facebook making it clear that they hadn’t intended to endorse Trump’s immigration policies, nor had they meant to imply that the idea of the wall itself was something to poke fun at. Instead, their true intentions “were to create a dialogue and show how ridiculous that it is to spend tens of millions of dollars to build a wall and even infer that Mexico foot some or the entire bill and have their citizens build it.”

“This event obviously struck a chord with many of you out there,” the statement continued. “And you and a number of you did not understand our intent...Thank you for your comments and let’s stop this wall from being built.”

But attendees and social media users did not seem to feel confused. Facebook user Laycee Barragato Gibson added her own two cents...and a few photos: “Hennessy's in Dana Point California is having a Cinco De Mayo event where people can climb a "wall" to get a "green card"... Yep this is really happening. Disgusting.”

https://www.facebook.com/layceeb/posts/10154570504112717 Hennessy's in Dana Point California is having a Cinco De Mayo event where people can climb a "wall" to get a "green card... Posted by Laycee Barragato Gibson on Friday, May 5, 2017

Let’s hope Hennessey’s learned their lesson, and that their future attempts at meaningful political dialogue are a bit more thought-out.