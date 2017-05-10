Search form
HelloFresh Will Launch Their Own Wine Club This Month

Courtesy of HelloFresh
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted May 10, 2017

Everyone seems to have their own wine shop these days.

Hot on the heels on the launch of the Martha Stewart wine shop, HelloFresh, a weekly meal plan delivery service, will introduce it’s own monthly wine subscription program on May 17th.

Subscribers will receive six bottles of red, white, or a mixed case, for $89. Each wine is paired with the corresponding HelloFresh recipe for the month, and comes with a flavor profile and tasting notes. They’ll provide you with a range of wines for different occasions, from casual sipping to a lavish dinner party. And for those who more into drinking than they are into cooking, HelloFresh Wine is available even for people who don’t want to sign up for the company’s meal service.

Back in March, the meal kit service added breakfast recipes to their offerings. As of 2015, they served 4 million meals to customers per month, and since wine is almost universally loved, a wine club is sure to bump up their subscriber numbers.

It does seem as if the current setup from HelloFresh is targeted at more baseline consumers, or as Stacy Gordon, US Chief Product Officer for HelloFresh, puts it, people for whom “buying and pairing wine is typically overwhelming.” If you're someone who still needs some assistance figuring out which bottles are best for you, perhaps this service could make some of your wine decisions for you.

 

