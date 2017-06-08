Heidi Klum Designed a Fashion Line for Supermarket Chain Lidl

Supermodel and reality television host Heidi Klum is teaming up with an unlikely partner to launch a fashion line: the German supermarket chain Lidl.

Klum designed the line of clothing for Lidl that is "accessible for everyone," according to the BBC.

The launch of the clothing line will coincide with the opening of Lidl’s U.S. stores this June. The first stores will open June 15th in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. In total, the chain will open 20 stores this summer, and 80 more next year.

What can you expect from apparel designed by a supermodel that’s sold in a supermarket? No clues yet on what the actual pieces look like, but Lidl said in the statement that the line will be “high-end, yet affordable fashion.”

"Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices and I'm proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration," Klum said in a statement. "I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection and can't wait for you to see it."

Klum added the project to her already busy schedule: She’s the host of Project Runway, which is in it’s 16th season, and a judge on both America’s Got Talent and Germany’s Next Top Model.

This isn’t the only fashion line Lidl is planning: The company also announced it will hold "Lidl Fashion Weeks" throughout the rest of the year to highlight more exclusive-to-the-store apparel collections.

In Europe, Lidl is beloved for its products and competitively low prices much like Trader Joe's and Aldi have become in the U.S.; their move to America could threaten the dominance of superstores like Walmart and Target, which also strive to be consumers one-stop-shop for everything from electronics, to groceries, and yes, even clothes. And if they keep getting supermodels to collaborate on their clothing lines, their plans to provide us with essentials for every aspect of our lives just might work.