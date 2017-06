Would a "Heat-Resistant" Cow Mean Better Beef?

The key to good beef, you might think, is the quality of the cut—or, barring that, even a good marinade. But University of Florida scientists have another idea. They believe climate—and more importantly, climate tolerance—plays a large part in how tasty a cow's meat can become, and so, they're trying to create a "heat-resistant" breed of beef cattle.

According to one of the lead researchers, associate professor Raluca Mateescu, more than half of the world's cattle (and about 40 percent of cows in the U.S.) live in hot and humid environments. Think: Texas alone has some 11 million heads of cattle. And there, the average temperature is 97 degrees in August. In Brazil, where more than 200 million cattle are raised, temperatures can reach 98 degrees in January.

That's hot for anyone (or any animal), and especially for those creatures who spend their days grazing in open fields without much shade. So, the scientists are aiming to develop a new breed that bears a "superior ability to adapt to hot living conditions."