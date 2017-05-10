Harry Styles Cooks for His Professional Chef Girlfriend

The kitchen must be crowded in Harry Styles's house. Not only is he dating Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef and food blogger Tess Ward, (we recently outlined everything you need to know about her) but apparently he’s quite the cook himself.

Hollywood Life reports, through an “insider” close to the couple, that even though his girlfriend is literally cooks for a living, Styles takes it upon himself to prepare the pair “romantic” dinners. Does he sing his latest hits at the dinner table, too? Maybe!

“Harry Styles loves…cooking and serenading his new chef girlfriend [Tess Ward ] ,” the insider told the tabloid, hopefully in a hushed whisper in a darkened alleyway.

While the source claims that he’s been treating Ward to personal concerts, it's hard to imagine someone singing to me while I’m trying to eat as anything other than distracting. Maybe it’s different if your boyfriend is an international superstar?

According to this secret source, the former-One Direction heartthrob, who will soon be making his way to a movie theater near you, is a “really good cook himself,” which seems unfair. He’s already magnetizing performer, a teen sensation, an actual style icon, and a soon-to-be-movie star.

How did he acquire his talents in the kitchen? Turns out, before he made it big, Styles worked in a bakery. Now he’s returning to his time as baker to “woo” Ward.

It’s obviously working, but probably because it’s Harry Styles doing the cooking. Ward, after all, has authored her own cookbook, The Naked Diet.

Still, their arrangement is undeniably adorable, and even among us mortals, there’s almost nothing sweeter than your significant other putting in the time and effort to make you a meal. He does seem like a very considerate guy. So good luck to the happy couple! But if the relationship doesn’t work out, let’s at least hope we get a Harry Styles cookbook out of it.