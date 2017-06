Harry Potter-Inspired Foods You Can Try in the Muggle World

Whether you’re a Harry Potter lover or, well, a full-blown hater, you’ve got to admit that it’s an exciting day. At the very least, it’s a historic one.

After all, today, June 26, marks 20 years since Hagrid said, “You’re a wizard, Harry.” It was all the way back in 1997 that J.K. Rowling published the very first book in the Harry Potter franchise: “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (or “Sorcerer’s Stone,” as it would be retitled in the U.S.).

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about Harry Potter without talking about food. From the snacks Harry, Ron, and Hermoine purchase aboard the Hogwarts Express to the drinks they down at Hog’s Head Inn, deliciously-described treats are a huge part of the series’ appeal. If you’re planning on celebrating the magical series’ anniversary, you’ll need to include a few of those memorable dishes.