Harry Potter-Inspired Foods You Can Try in the Muggle World

Whether you’re a Harry Potter lover or, well, a full-blown hater, you’ve got to admit that it’s an exciting day. At the very least, it’s a historic one.

After all, today, June 26, marks 20 years since Hagrid said, “You’re a wizard, Harry.” It was all the way back in 1997 that J.K. Rowling published the very first book in the Harry Potter franchise: “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (or “Sorcerer’s Stone,” as it would be retitled in the U.S.).

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about Harry Potter without talking about food. From the snacks Harry, Ron, and Hermoine purchase aboard the Hogwarts Express to the drinks they down at Hog’s Head Inn, deliciously-described treats are a huge part of the series’ appeal. If you’re planning on celebrating the magical series’ anniversary, you’ll need to include a few of those memorable dishes.

The good news? You can enjoy most of them (versions of them, anyway) here in the Muggle world and yes, even in your own kitchen. Here are a few of the most magical recipes and products out there.

Chocolate Frogs

It’s one of the first treats we hear about in the series (("Oh, of course, you wouldn't know — Chocolate Frogs have cards inside of them, you know, to collect — famous witches and wizards. I've got about five hundred, but I haven't got Agrippa or Ptolemy," Ron tells Harry in the first book about the famous candy), so of course we were pretty thrilled to hear we could actually make it at home. Alas, these ones don’t contain collectible cards, but they’re extra trendy with the addition of matcha jelly.

Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans

Yup—when they say “every flavour,” they mean “every flavour.” These were everyone’s favorite all the way back in middle school, and for good reason: All the craziest flavors (grass and earwax, anyone?) are mixed right in with the “normal” flavors, so you can easily trick your friends and family. A 6-pack is only $12.99 and you can order them online.

Cauldron Cake

According to the Harry Potter Wiki, over in the wizarding world, cauldron cakes were “mass-produced in Pakistan by Qizilbash Quality Confectionary from 1854 onward,” and could be found on the Honeydukes Express trolley alongside chocolate frogs on the Hogwarts Express. All we know is, there really couldn’t be a more apt dessert for a magical party. Get the recipe here.

Fizzing Whizbees

Whoever sucks on a Fizzing Whizbee is guaranteed to float a few feet off the ground, which is pretty awesome. As part of the Butterbeer Cake tutorial from everyone’s favorite YouTube cake star Yolanda Gampp, you can find a recipe for do-it-yourself Whizbees.

Butterbeer Ice Cream

“We are always looking for ways to inspire our fans and spark creativity,” David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, said in a statement about their relatively new flavor. “Whether it’s our flavor names and descriptions or the recipes themselves—we’re in the business of having fun. We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor.” The pints retail for $3.69-$3.99, and you can buy it on the brand’s website.

Liquid Luck

Otherwise known as Felix Felicis, this elixir brings those who drink it a healthy dose of good fortune, though wizards are advised against drinking too much of it. Muggles who are tempted to partake in the alcoholic version above should probably heed the same warning.

Puking Pastilles

You remember Puking Pastilles, don’t you? One end of the candy, colored purple, makes the eater throw up almost immediately, but the orange end stops the sickness. They’re a genius invention from Fred & George Weasley to get Hogwarts students excused from class, and now, you can make them at home using this recipe from the Leaky Cauldron.

Golden Snitch Cake Pops

No Harry Potter inspired feast would be complete without some sort of ode to Quidditch, every wizard’s favorite sport. This recipe makes a glorious Golden Snitch cake pop complete with edible gold pearl dust. Accio three dozen of them, please.