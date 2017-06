This 3-Minute Video of 'Harry Potter' Foods is Magical

On July 26, Harry Potter celebrated its 20th anniversary release in the U.K. In honor of the momentous occasion, Digg created a video showcasing many of the most famous food moments from the movies.



The magical food in the Harry Potter universe is actually one of the most memorable aspects of the stories: Chocolate frogs that can actually hop, jelly beans that taste like earwax, feasts in the Great Hall at Hogwarts at the start of the school year, and of course, Butterbeer, which you can now try at Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

While the video tries to cover most of the movie’s food moments, it leaves out a couple stand-out scenes: Surprisingly, the birthday cake Hagrid brings Harry in the first movie doesn’t make an appearance, nor does Harry’s first dinner at the Weasley’s home in the Chamber of Secrets.