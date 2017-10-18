Mark Your Calendars Now to Get Tickets for Christmas Dinner At Hogwarts

Finally, you can live that magical Christmas dream—a holiday dinner at Hogwarts. On the evenings of December 11, 12 and 13, visitors to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London can attend "Dinner in the Great Hall," which recreates Harry Potter's iconic Yule Ball with "snow-covered Christmas trees, icicles, and an orchestra of magical instruments" decorating the same Great Hall set used to film the movies.

Guests will walk a red carpet, where they'll get "welcome drinks and canapés," then take their seats in the Great Hall. There, they'll enjoy two courses of a Christmas banquet, from a menu that includes Chicken liver parfait with apple quince and toasted brioche, and Ballotine of roasted Norfolk turkey stuffed with cranberry, pistachio and pork with roasted potatoes and honey roasted root vegetables (along with vegetarian alternatives).

The Harry Potter journey continues to the Gryffindor Common Room and the Weasley's Kitchen sets, both dressed for winter the way they were in the films. And you can reunite with your fellow Potterheads on Platform 9 3/4 beside the original Hogwarts Express train for "a selection of festive dessert bowls" made up of Christmas pudding with brandy sauce and caramelized orange, chocolate and clementine bavarois (a sort of thickened pastry cream) with Irish cream chantilly and praline tuile, or gingerbread and blueberry trifle with a stem ginger sable.

Of course, no Harry Potter-related meal would be complete without a Butterbeer, which you'll get in the backlot café, as well as a tour of Diagon Alley (look, if you don't know what that is, you probably shouldn't go), then it's off to see the Hogwarts castle model, sprinkled with seasonal, filmmaking snow (SPOILER: It's a combination of paper and salt).

Finally, there will be music and dancing, and a bar with more drinks. Drinks which, when you think about it, you probably were not old enough to legally purchase when you first got so hooked on Harry Potter that you'd one day end up at this event. Back then, you probably couldn't afford the £240 (about $317) tickets either. But if you can now, they go on sale at 10 A.M., October 24, on WB Studios Tour's site, and will most likely fly fast. The event sold out quickly in previous years.