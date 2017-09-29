Harrison Ford Reveals His Favorite Scotch, Thanks to Jimmy Fallon

Harrison Ford stopped by The Tonight Show last night, where he not only revealed his favorite Scotch but how to pronounce it. Promoting his new film Blade Runner 2049, the extremely gruff star was not exactly bursting with joy as host Jimmy Fallon pulled out a copy of the latest GQ, with Ford gracing the cover. The star of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and now multiple Blade Runners seemed as if he was physically carrying the weight of being the second highest-grossing actor of all time on his shoulders but finally came alive thanks to his favorite drink.

"I've learned you enjoy a glass of scotch and a good joke," Fallon said, clarifying that this wasn't in the article, but on Wikipedia. The upbeat host then busted out a bottle of Bruichladdich single malt scotch whiskey and poured two glasses. The 75-year-old Ford first says he doesn't know how to pronounce the name, but then quickly admits he does, since, he says, he had some in a movie he once made—though which it was, he didn't say.

With classic Harrison Ford gravity, he unfurled the very Scottish pronunciation, then checked with his wife, fellow actor Calista Flockhart, if the early drink was okay by her. It was, so with the accompaniment of "scotch drinking music" from The Roots, they drank, and Ford's face puckered with enjoyment. Perhaps emboldened by the booze, the two then trade jokes, with Fallon's long "guy walks into a bar" bit easily outdone by Ford's perfectly delivered story of an ice fisherman.

Bruichladdich may be Ford's favorite but isn't the only Blade Runner-associated Scotch whiskey around. Last week, Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve collaborated with Johnnie Walker on Johnnie Walker Black Label The Director's Cut, a special movie edition blend, to promote the film's release next week. Whether the newer release will live up to Ford's old standby, though, we won't know 'til premiere night.