Happy Brooklyn Day, Everyone

Today, hungry readers, will be a good day. Today we celebrate Brooklyn and all the food and drink it has to offer. New York’s most populous borough has worked a sort of tractor beam on brilliant chefs and bartenders, sucking them through the Canarsie Tunnel and its influence on the food scene has reached a point that Brooklyn is now both a noun and an adjective. (Yes, that kosher Japanese restaurant with matzo ball ramen is "so Brooklyn.")

Not that it needs the help, but we’re going to use the day to sing Brooklyn’s praises. In “How Brooklyn Changed Everything," Joshua David Stein takes a look at the borough’s history and how it reached its current position at the center of the food world. We ate our way around Brooklyn so we could highlight our favorite restaurants and got the borough’s best chefs to hand over recipes for some of their favorite dishes. We also found some very good pizza, burgers, ramen, barbecue and chocolate blackout cake.

With all that in mind, we’re also excited to announce more all-star chefs coming to Brooklyn Food & Wine at Barclays Center, February 17-18: In addition to Mario Batali, Tom Colicchio, Carla Hall, Gail Simmons, Frank Falcinelli and Frank Castronovo, we have Jamie Bissonnette, Johnny Iuzzini, Sam Mason, Jake Novick-Finder, Ken Oringer, Michael Psilakis, Sam Talbot and Dale Talde joining us as well. Tickets are on sale now!