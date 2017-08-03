Halo Top's 7 Newest Flavors Revealed!

Halo Top, purveyors of the newly-crowned best-selling pint-packaged ice cream in the United States (bonus: it's healthier-ish than regular full-fat ice creams) has just announced *seven* new flavors.

"Our fans wanted more flavors–and we did too," says Halo Top founder and CEO Justin Woolverton in a statement. "We made a list of which flavors they wanted the most and figured out how we could make them the Halo Top way. Making new flavors is always fun and we absolutely can't wait for these to hit shelves."

Around these parts (specifically, the Food & Wine offices), our favorite Halo Top flavors are Chocolate Mocha Chip, Peanut Butter Cup, Red Velvet, Oatmeal Cookie, and Vanilla Bean. So we can't wait to try Halo Top's seven latest:

Pancakes & Waffles—"Each bite includes buttery pieces of pancakes and waffles, plus pockets of maple syrup." Cinnamon Rolls—"Filled with chunks of doughy cinnamon rolls, this indulgent new flavor will surprise you with cinnamon icing swirls and have you begging for more." Mochi Green Tea—"Mixed with the rich taste of green tea, the delicate mochi bites add sweetness and delightful texture." Rainbow Swirl—"The neon hues of juicy orange, tart lime and sweet raspberry provides the perfect sweet treat." Candy Bar—"This perfect pint blends crunchy peanuts, layers of chocolate and caramel swirls serving up those ideal candy bar vibes." Chocolate Covered Banana—"A nostalgic treat, this velvety banana ice cream is swirled with luscious milk chocolate." Caramel Macchiato—"This creamy coffee ice cream packed with caramel ribbons will have you heading to the freezer, instead of your usual coffee shop!"

Which one of these are you most excited to try?

If you're obsessed with Halo Top, you're not alone. According to Halo Top CEO and founder Justin Woolverton, sales in 2016 jumped about 2,500 percent to $66 million—with more than 13.5 million pints sold at an average price of $4.89. As a result, Halo Top is having trouble keeping all of their retailers stocked, “whether it's in L.A., New York or Wyoming,” says Woolverton.

Here's hoping these seven new flavors don't sell out from stores right away—and the we'll have a chance to get our hands on one (of each).

