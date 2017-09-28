Halo Top Goes Vegan With New, Non-Dairy Favors

Dairy-averse dessert lovers can finally partake in America's best-selling ice cream, thanks to Halo Top's new non-dairy and vegan flavors. Announced today, the seven new varieties will become available at retailers across the country beginning mid-October, giving you just enough time to clear out some freezer space.

Made with coconut milk, the new line of Halo Top will consist of seven flavors: Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate, Oatmeal Cookie, Sea Salt Caramel, Caramel Macchiato, Cinnamon Roll, and Chocolate Covered Banana. The new line is a response to what Halo Top Founder and CEO Justin Woolverton says is fans "number one request," and will retain the low sugar and calorie counts that made the original such a hit.

With 280 to 360 calories and 16 to 24 grams of sugar per pint, each serving of non-dairy or vegan Halo Top will only contain between 70 and 90 calories and four to six grams of sugar, bringing the same numbers that drove Halo Top's massive growth to the non-dairy world.

Founded in 2012, Halo Top's "guilt free" ice cream campaign paid off in droves in 2016 when sales jumped a whopping 2,500 percent to $66 million, putting the brand above Breyer's, Ben & Jerry's, and Häagen-Dazs to become the top-selling pint of ice cream in U.S. grocery stores. As of last month, it reached even further halo heights to become, according to IRI Market Advantage, the best-selling ice cream brand in general.

While aside from the coconut milk, we don't yet know the exact breakdown of how Halo Top's original recipe has changed, it's safe to say those low calories are achieved with similar methods. Using a combination of three sweeteners—organic cane sugar, stevia (which is calorie-free), and erythritol—Halo Top brings its sugar count to a fraction of most ice creams. The reduced sugar and fat also makes it airier, so there's just less of it, with a pint containing 256 grams of ice cream compared to the average 400 to 450. Will that be enough to serve vegans and non-dairy eaters? Given the direction Halo Top's share of the ice cream market is going, probably yes.