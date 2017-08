Hackers Are Now Targeting Restaurant Chains

In 2017, the NSA has been hacked. The CIA has been hacked. Verizon has been hacked. Virgin American has been hacked. iCloud has been hacked. But now, the hackers have gone too far—because they've hacked restaurant chains across the US.

Well, almost. Hackers dubbed Carbanak—who have previously stolen information from other hospitality industries, including retail and merchant services—are trying to infiltrate chain restaurants so they can steal passwords, execute commands, and more, according to ZDNet, which appears to have broken the news to media today. (Chipotle's payment system was also hacked earlier this year, and thusfar it's unclear if this is a related incident.)

Researchers at Proofpoint discovered the backdoor hack, an attack on Windows operating systems. However, the names of any potentially breached chains were not mentioned in ZDNet or Proofpoint's reporting.