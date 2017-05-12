Search form
Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Goop Pop-Up Shop Opens Today

Food & Wine: Gwyneth Paltrow's goop pop-up shop

By Elisabeth Sherman Posted May 12, 2017

Give your kitchen a makeover.

Are you a devoted follower of healthy lifestyle trends? A disciple of cleanses and clean eating? If that’s you, you’re going to love Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom’s new pop-up shop, direct from the mind of none other than everyone’s favorite self-improvement goddess, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Nordstrom is teaming up with goop for a wellness-themed pop-up shop called goop-in@Nordstrom that will live online and in select stores in Washington, California, Texas, and even Canada – a first for goop.

The products are divided into three categories: what we put on our bodies, what we put in our bodies and how we treat our bodies.

Along with the usual host of luscious looking lotions, skin care, and essential oils, goop-in@Nordstrom has plenty of kitchen must-haves on offer: All three of Paltrow’s cookbooks, a spiralizer, a kombucha brewing pot, a matcha whisk, and even a pair of kitchen shears are available for purchase.

The shop doesn’t just include appliances for health food-fanatics, though. There's also a strong selection of items you’ll use everyday, from three sets of Greenpan non-stick frying pans, to a Staub cast iron Dutch Oven, and an eight-piece knife set.

This is a time of expansion for the goop brand, which recently released a line of vitamins in collaboration with four doctors. The company – which is often accused of selling overpriced products that won’t actually make you any healthier –  recently announced that it will host its very own “wellness summit” called In goop Health, which will feature seminars on crystal therapy and aura photography.

Even if you don’t believe in the goop wellness philosophy, you can’t deny that she’s got good taste in kitchen appliances.  So if you’re looking for excuse to make your kitchen Gwyneth Paltrow-approved, now is your chance.

Goop-in@Nordstrom opens today and runs until June 25.

