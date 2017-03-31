Search form
Food Safety Experts Are Not Pleased with Gwyneth Paltrow's Cookbooks

© Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images
By Rebekah Lowin Posted March 31, 2017

But hers are far from the only ones they took issue with.

Making fun of Goop is pretty much a rite of passage at this point. Can you blame us, though? Even Gwyneth Paltrow, the site's fearless leader, once admitted she’s tried to consciously uncouple herself from the brand. At the 2016 Sage Summit in Chicago, the actress-turned-lifestyle-guru stated, “In order to build the brand I want to build, its scalability is limited if I connect to it...My dream is that one day no one will remember that I had anything to do with it.”

Um.

Anyway, we have a feeling she might be reprising some of those very same sentiments today. New studies have emerged lamenting the imprecise cooking advice in some her cookbooks. 

Researchers at North Carolina State University concluded that the chicken recipes in her 2015 cookbook, “My Father’s Daughter,” could put people at risk of salmonella and campylobacter, which often causes food poisoning. That’s because there’s no specific information included about the optimal final temperature for each dish.

The researchers, led by North Carolina State University Professor Ben Chapman, also chided her for encouraging readers to wash raw chicken before cooking it, a suggestion she made in “It’s All Good,” her 2013 cookbook. According to the UK Food Standards Agency, washing raw poultry increase the risk of campylobacter.

The study noted that several “It’s All Good” recipes — including the Thai-style chicken burgers, Tandoori turkey kebabs, Japanese chicken meatballs, and turkey meatballs — also listed no final temperatures.

But for once, let’s cut Paltrow some slack. Out of the whopping 29 best-selling cookbooks these experts analyzed, only nine percent of them included specific temperature information. She’s in good company. Meanwhile, only 89 — 89! — of the 1,497 recipes included in the study were deemed instructionally safe. 

The paper was published in the British Food Journal, and The Independent reported that while “My Father’s Daughter” wasn’t originally part of the main study, Dr. Chapman mentioned it separately.

According to The Sun, a spokesman for Paltrow conceded that the recipes did not include an endpoint temperature, but maintained that the cooking time allowed for in the directions was definitely sufficient.

Honestly, none of this seems too egregious, and we almost wish Paltrow didn’t have to deal with the PR headache.

We’ll have to pass on those Thai-style chicken burgers, though.

