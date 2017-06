Guy Fieri Takes on Anthony Bourdain and Frozen Pizza in Revealing New Interview

Guy Fieri is a famous American chef. Whether you want to admit it or not, that’s the truth. His bleached, spiky hair is iconic. His adventures eating his way through America via greasy diner countertops are infamous. And his mysterious Donkey Sauce – a staple at his Times Square restaurant, Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar (the infamous slogan of which is, 'Welcome to Flavor Town'), has enthralled food fanatics for years: What’s in it? Why do people love it so much?

In a new interview with Thrillist, Fieri reveals the secret behind the sauce – as well as few other surprising tidbits about his personality. Though he had previously revealed the origin story behind the sauce, he’s decided to be especially open with the American public this time, admitting what some people may have suspected all along.

“It's aioli,” he said. “I called it Donkey Sauce because you have to make fun of it. It's a quintessential ingredient in so many aspects of food, yet probably not the most beneficial except for flavor, probably the least beneficial, but it does have its place.”